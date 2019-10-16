Stenhouse, a two-time Xfinity champion, has a pair of wins along with 15 top-5 finishes in 251 career starts at the Cup Series level. But he has made the playoffs only once in the past seven seasons.
Stenhouse was in contention to win Monday’s rain-delayed race at Talladega before finishing ninth and is now headed to Kansas Speedway, where he has three top-5 finishes in 13 career starts.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD