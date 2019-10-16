CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has signed a multiyear deal to drive for JTG Daugherty Racing, essentially completing a swap of drivers with Roush Fenway Racing after that team announced Chris Buescher wouldn’t return next season.

The 32-year-old Stenhouse was notified last month that he would be replaced by Buescher in the No. 17 Ford after a decade with Roush Fenway Racing. Now, Stenhouse will take Buescher’s ride and join Ryan Preece in a two-car effort that JTG Daugherty announced Wednesday.