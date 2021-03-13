“We need to maintain our focus and concentration on going laps and going rounds because there’s a lot of people targeting us,” Torrence said. “We’re going to have to step up. Brittany (Force) is back, some other people are back and it’s going to be a competitive field, just as it always is. We’re trying to get some of those winner’s hats, so we’ll see what we can do.”
Ron Capps topped Funny Car qualifying, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Angelle Sampey led the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.
