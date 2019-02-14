Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (right) celebrate with Mickey Mouse in the Super Bowl victory parade in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) (Associated Press)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — New England Patriots receiver and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman has been named the honorary starter for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The honor caps a whirlwind two weeks for Edelman, who since winning his third Super Bowl on Feb. 3 has visited Disney World with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and served as a presenter at the Grammy Awards.

A half-dozen NFL quarterbacks have served as honorary starters at Daytona, including Ken Stabler, Troy Aikman and Terry Bradshaw. Other athletes from outside of racing include track star Jackie Joyner-Kersee, baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and the 2015 U.S. women’s soccer team.

Last year’s honorary starter was Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron.

