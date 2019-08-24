MADISON, Ill. — Takuma Sato held off Ed Carpenter to win the IndyCar race Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway.

It was Sato’s second victory of the season. Tony Kaanan was third, followed by Santino Ferrucci and Simon Pagenaud.

Pole-sitter and series points leader Josef Newgarden spun coming out of Turn 4 of the last lap and finished seventh.

Sato won by 0.399 seconds. The victory comes on the heels of his highly scrutinized move on the first lap at Pocono last week that helped trigger a major accident.

Sato denied Team Penske a sweep of the ovals this season and gave Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing a sorely needed win.

Defending race champion Will Power finished last after he crashed in Turn 4 of lap 54.

