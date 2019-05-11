Kevin Harvick takes off his helmet after qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Friday, May 10, 2019. Harvick won the pole. (Colin E. Braley/Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The green flag has flown and the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is under way with a gray sky and cold temperatures that could allow some big names to drive to the front.

Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano were among 11 drivers whose teams failed the prerace inspection. They were forced to line up behind cars that cleared on the first try.

The new rules package was expected to make passing difficult at Kansas, but the weather should give the guys in the back a chance. Once they get to the front, though, they will have to contend with defending race winner and pole sitter Kevin Harvick.

___

5:30 p.m.

The car chiefs for Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson were ejected after their cars failed inspection for a second time ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

All three made it through on the third try.

The trio was joined by eight others in failing the first round of inspection, including Aric Almirola, who qualified on the outside of the first row. In fact, five of the top eight qualifiers were sent to the back of the pack for failing inspection, including Daniel Suarez and Martin Truex Jr.

Pole-sitter Kevin Harvick made it through clean. Clint Bowyer will start next to him.

___

3:30 p.m.

Kevin Harvick is on the pole and Stewart-Haas teammate Clint Bowyer will be right with him when the green flag drops on Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

SHR actually swept the first four spots in qualifying, but Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez were among numerous cars that failed inspection on Saturday. That means Almirola, who qualified second, and Suarez, who was fourth, will have to start behind all those who passed.

That includes the third row of Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. as well as Kyle Larson.

Rain swept through the area early Saturday, but dryers were on the track all afternoon and the race was expected to start on time. More rain is expected to hold off until after the conclusion.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.