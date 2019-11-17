Monster executive Mitch Covington said he hoped the company “brought a lot of fun” to NASCAR and the brand will continue to remain in the series. The name of the stock car series will simply be the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR is moving toward a tiered sponsorship, and those plans will be announced at the awards banquet next month.

“Monster has been a phenomenal partner for us,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Sunday. “They’ve had significant success with their sponsorship and entitlement.”

1:30 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series championship will be decided at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are racing for the title Sunday along with Stewart-Haas Racing star Kevin Harvick.

Busch, Harvick and Truex are all going for a second Cup championship. Hamlin is looking for his first.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have basically posted the winner-take-all race as a dead heat with no clear favorite.

This championship field is nearly identical to last year, with Busch, Harvick and Truex returning to the finale again. Hamlin has not been in the championship race since 2014.

Homestead is moving on the 2020 schedule to March, ending its streak of 18 years as the season finale.

