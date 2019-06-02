Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, takes the second turn during a practice session for the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

DETROIT — The Latest on the Detroit Grand Prix (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Scott Dixon was honored by Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday with the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in recognition of his services to motorsport.

The five-time IndyCar champion will receive the award at Buckingham Palace.

“It’s definitely a huge honor and totally different to any kind of racing accolade I’ve had,” Dixon said. “I think of being very lucky and fortunate on the racing side of things. I’ve achieved a lot. But to get recognition like that, very few people do.”

Britain’s monarch honors national and commonwealth individuals for their contribution to society in June and on New Year’s Day.

12:30 p.m.

Josef Newgarden has won his first pole of the season, setting him up to sweep the Detroit Grand Prix races.

The Team Penske driver turned the fastest lap at just under 1 minute, 15 seconds in qualifying Sunday, a day after he won on Belle Isle for his second victory of the year.

Alexander Rossi, who has finished second in his last two races, will start second. Zach Veach will start a career-best third, followed by rookie Colton Herta and James Hinchcliffe.

Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud will begin in the second half of the 22-car field, qualifying 14th. He began Saturday’s race 13th and finished sixth as Newgarden joined him as IndyCar’s two-time winners this year.

