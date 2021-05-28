FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2020 file photo, Milo Ventimiglia arrives at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Ventimiglia will serve as honorary starter for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving the green flag and sending the field of 33 NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers on their epic quest for racing glory. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)By Associated PressMay 28, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. UTCINDIANAPOLIS — “This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia will serve as the honorary starter for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.Ventimiglia will wave the green flag and start the 105th running of the race. Ventimiglia plays family patriarch Jack Pearson on the show and is a three-time Emmy nominee for best actor.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting Race Day honor,” IMS President Doug Boles said.___Online: https://apnews.com/hub/indycarcomment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.Loading...View more