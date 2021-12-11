As F1 heads to the Middle East for inaugural races in Qatar and Saudi Arabia talk is about sports washing and human rights. On the track, Hamilton wins both to pull level with Verstappen heading into the last race. Wolff and Horner crank up the pressure with an astonishing war of words in a press conference more befitting of an MMA fight — and those were Wolff's words. Tensions increase between Hamilton and Verstappen after he calls the Dutchman “crazy” following their Jeddah joust. The Saudi Arabian GP becomes one of the most astonishing races in recent history. Verstappen should have started from pole after a staggering last lap in qualifying but clipped the wall on the last turn. He pushed too hard when he didn’t need to — just like in Azerbaijan.