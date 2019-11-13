Tifft said Wednesday he can’t commit to racing full time in 2020. The team has not announced the driver lineup for next season. John Hunter Nemechek drove the final three races of the season for FRM.
Also Wednesday, Daniel Hemric will return to the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports in 2020. The 28-year-old Hemric will run 21 races for the organization next year in the No. 8. He’ll join Jeb Burton (11 races) and team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. (one race) to complete the driver lineup the JRM lineup. Hemric lost his job after one season driving for Richard Childress Racing.
___
