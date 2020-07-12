Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, Jason Line in Pro Stock and Ryan Oehler in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Hagan raced to his 34th victory, beating Tommy Johnson Jr. with a 4.328 at 215.00 in a Dodge Charger.
Line drove to his 51st win, running a 6.647 at 207.21 in a Chevrolet Camaro to edge Jeg Coughlin.
Oehler won for the first time, topping Mike Smith with a 6.974 at 194.16 on an EBR.
