There is still this first season to get through on the track, as well as Marks’ search for a charter that guarantees Suarez a spot in the field each week. Trackhouse leased a charter from Spire Motorsports this year but NASCAR rules don’t allow the team to lease the same charter in consecutive seasons. Spire said Friday it has sold two of its three charters to Kaulig Racing for that team to move to Cup next season.