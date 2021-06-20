Noah Gragson, a driver in the Xfinity series, tweeted that he had “been in traffic for 2 hours. Brutal.”
Nashville Superspeedway opened in 2001 and hosted 21 Xfinity Series races and 13 Truck Series events before it closed in 2011 when it couldn’t get a coveted Cup date. Dover Motorsports owns the track and moved one of its weekends from its Delaware facility to Nashville to reopen the speedway and at last host a Cup race.
NASCAR awarded the track a four-year sanctioning agreement.
