Truex is 0 for 31 getting to victory lane at Texas. Busch (four wins) and Hamlin (three wins) will each make his 31st start at the track Sunday. Truex and Busch both have 17 top-10 finishes, the most among the eight playoff drivers, with Busch’s 11.0 the best average finish. ... Blaney has six top-eight finishes in his last seven starts at Texas. “It’s just been a place that kind of works for what we do,” he said. ... The 41st Cup race at Texas will be the first without Eddie Gossage. He worked 32 years for Speedway Motorsports and oversaw the Texas track from its first race in 1997 until the All-Star race in June. New general manager Rob Ramage had been the track’s general counsel since 2013.