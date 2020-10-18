The 2017 series champion already was facing a slightly uphill battle to reach the finale. Truex hasn’t won since Martinsville in June and began the three-race round of eight in sixth place, 10 points below the cut line.
Chase Elliott will start from the pole alongside Joey Logan with fellow playoff contender Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick in the second row. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski make up the fourth row.
Clint Bowyer will start in Row 6 in the retiring Kansas native’s final race at his home track.
