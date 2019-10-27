Denny Hamlin started from the pole but had a below-average first pit stop under caution after leading the first 31 laps. He restarted fifth, with teammate Truex the new leader. Hamlin finished second in the stage.
Chase Elliott qualified second but had to drop to the back of the field at the start for changing an engine. He had no trouble working his way through traffic and finished the stage eighth.
