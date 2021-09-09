Defending champion and standings leader Sebastien Ogier completed the circuit as the fastest driver of the day, watched by thousands of fans as he screeched past Greece’s parliament to clock 51.5 seconds.
Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera were second and third.
“I love Greece. It’s a beautiful country, even (had) some holiday here many times,” Ogier said. “And I’m really happy to come back on the road.”
The Acropolis Rally, the ninth on the 12-race circuit, ends Sunday.
