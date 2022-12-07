US, Belgium named among hosts for 6 F1 sprint races in 2023

F1 had already committed to doubling the number of sprints from three to six and confirmed the hosts Wednesday.

LONDON — The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the famed Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium will host their first sprint races on the Formula One calendar for next season.

The sprint races take place on Saturdays before the main Grand Prix a day later. Sprints are held over a shorter distance and award fewer points, and also set the grid for the next day’s race. They have been credited with making the race weekend as a whole more attractive to TV viewers since they were first trialed in 2021. Qualifying moves from Saturday to Friday when a sprint is on the schedule.