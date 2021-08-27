Although seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished 18th place, he was on course to set a leading time before he was impeded by the Williams car of Nicholas Latifi with about 10 minutes remaining.
A slight downpour shortly before the start and overcast skies made for damp conditions on the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps track.
Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda spun his AlphaTauri car early in the session and veteran Kimi Raikkonen clipped a wall with his Alfa Romeo entering the pits toward the end.
There is a second practice later Friday.
Hamilton leads Verstappen by eight points after 11 races.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports