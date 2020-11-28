Hamilton recently secured a record-equaling seventh F1 title and is bidding for a record-extending 98th career pole position.
But he could face competition from Verstappen, who is bidding for only his third pole.
Alexander Albon’s Red Bull was fitted with a new chassis after he crashed heavily following a mistake in the second practice. Albon drove well this time and placed fourth.
Hamilton and other drivers have been complaining about the new Pirelli tires, saying they are too heavy and Vettel calling them even worse than before.
