“It’s like driving on ice,” Verstappen said.
The Dutchman was .24 seconds faster than teammate Alexander Albon and .43 ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who slid into a bollard at the pit lane entrance early in the session.
Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was down in 15th place, but the Mercedes driver took no risks. Teammate Valtteri Bottas briefly lost control moments from the end but finished without trouble.
There is a second practice session later Friday.
Hamilton is looking to secure his seventh F1 title and equal Michael Schumacher’s record. He only needs to finish ahead of Bottas on Sunday.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.