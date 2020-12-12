It was a quiet session for Mercedes, by its high standards, with world champion Lewis Hamilton sixth and Valtteri Bottas down in ninth place on the leaderboard.
Verstappen is looking for his first pole position of the season and third of his career.
Hamilton has won 11 races this year but missed last Sunday’s Sakhir GP in Bahrain as he recovered from the coronavirus.
