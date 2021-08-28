McLaren driver Lando Norris was fourth in slippery conditions as rain fell persistently on the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit.
Verstappen topped the second practice on Friday.
The championship leader Hamilton leads him by eight points in the standings after 11 races.
Verstappen leads him 5-4 in wins, 5-3 for pole positions and 4-3 for fastest laps.
Hamilton is chasing a fifth win at the Belgian GP and a record-extending 100th win overall.
