Mercedes led the two practice sessions on Friday with Valtteri Bottas fastest in both, just ahead of Hamilton as Red Bull endured a tough start to the weekend.
Verstappen’s second practice lasted just 10 minutes after a driveshaft problem.
Bottas was only eighth-fastest on Saturday, nearly a second slower than Verstappen.
The Emilia-Romagna GP is the second race of the Formula One season. Hamilton won the opener in Bahrain last month, just ahead of Verstappen after a thrilling duel.
That race was effectively decided when Verstappen overtook Hamilton but went too wide on a turn and off the track limits. He was told by his team to give Hamilton the position back.
Track limits could also pose a problem at Imola as several drivers had their times deleted after running wide on Turn Nine.
Saturday’s practice was briefly red-flagged after Nicholas Latifi lost control at the Villeneuve chicane and slid through the gravel and into the barriers.
