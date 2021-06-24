The track is the same, but the Styrian GP and next week’s Austrian GP will be vastly different in one respect — the number of fans attending. Current health measures in Austria allow for only 3,000 visitors at outdoor events. Thanks to a safety concept keeping five groups of fans separated in the stands and enabling them to use different entrances and exits, some 15,000 spectators can attend the race on Sunday. But crowds will be much bigger next week. The spectator cap for events in Austria will be lifted on July 1 and tens of thousands of visitors will receive access to the Austrian GP. In 2019, more than 200,000 fans flocked to the circuit on race weekend. No fans were allowed at both races last year. On Thursday, Silverstone announced a capacity crowd will also be allowed at the July 18 British GP.