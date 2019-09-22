It was the four-time F1 champion’s first win since the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third while championship leader Lewis Hamilton was fourth.

Leclerc started from pole and held the lead until he pitted on the 21st lap. When Leclerc rejoined, he was behind Vettel, who had pitted a lap earlier.

Leclerc made it clear over the team radio that he was not happy that Vettel pitted first and got the lead.

It was Vettel’s fifth victory under the lights in Singapore.

With six races remaining, Hamilton holds a 64-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished fifth.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.