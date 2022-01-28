The No. 01 is anchored by full-time IMSA drivers Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais, and flushed out by Scott Dixon, a six-time IndyCar champion making his 19th consecutive start, and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou in his Daytona debut. The No. 02 has newcomers Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, who will drive the car for the entire IMSA season, and endurance additions Kevin Magnussen and Marcus Ericsson, another one of his IndyCar drivers who will be making his Rolex debut.