Wayne Taylor Racing takes Acura to 5 straight at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio — Acura and Ricky Taylor extended five years of dominance at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday, and Juan Pablo Montoya went from Indianapolis Motor Speedway to a class victory. Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque won the IMSA Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio in the No. 10 Acura for Wayne Taylor Racing. It was the fifth consecutive Mid-Ohio win for Acura, and Taylor was part of four of those victories.

It’s the second consecutive win for Taylor and Albuquerque both at Mid-Ohio and on the season. The duo won May 1 at Laguna Seca and holds a 32=point lead in the Daytona Prototype international standings at the halfway point of the season.

Acura went 1-2 on Sunday as Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist of Meyer Shank Racing finished second, 2.098 seconds behind.

Montoya raced in the Le Mans Prototype class a day after he finished 24th on the Indianapolis road course. It was his IndyCar warmup for the Indianapolis 500, which Montoya is trying to win for a third time.

He teamed with Henrik Hedman on the LMP2 victory for DragonSpeed USA. Montoya was racing Jonathan Bomarito when the two hit each other in the final hour and Montoya was given a drive-through penalty. It dropped Montoya behind Bomarito, but Montoya caught him and passed him for the win in the final 15 minutes.

Jon Bennett and Colin Braun won the Le Mans Prototype 3 class for CORE Autosport, and Brendan Iribe and Jordan Pepper won the GT Daytona class in the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren.

