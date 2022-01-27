“There’s a lot of times that I didn’t think I’d have a year like this. I always knew I wanted to get back in a racecar and I felt like I was trying for the better part of two years to find an opportunity like what Bryan gave me,” Wickens said Thursday. “On a personal front, starting a family was always high on myself and Karli’s list. We were trying for awhile and thankfully it was successful just after the IndyCar season ended and here we are — I’m going to be a father this year, I’m racing again, it’s kind of a perfect 2022.”