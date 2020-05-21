The NASCAR Cup Series had a successful return at Darlington with two races this week.
Kevin Harvick earned his 50th Cup win when he took Sunday’s race, the first for the series in 10 weeks. Denny Hamlin won a rain-shortened race Wednesday night, the first time the series ran on that day since 1984.
Xfinity hopes to bring NASCAR’s reopening week to a successful conclusion — whenever the rain lets up.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.