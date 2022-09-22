Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year

He is 16th in the 20-driver championship with 11 points. His best result for the team overall was fourth at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP last December.

Tsunoda is in his second year in F1 with AlphaTauri and has a best finish of seventh this season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April .

“Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023,” Tsunoda said on Thursday. “Our season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard ... so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high.”