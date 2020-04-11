He retired in 2005 but continued to write guest columns and book reviews.
In 2011, Millsaps was the recipient of the Red Smith Award, the nation’s top sports journalism award given annually by The Associated Press Sports Editors for having made major contributions to sports journalism. He also was a former president of APSE and of the United States Basketball Writers Association.
He was named Virginia sports writer of the year 11 times by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Millsaps is a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame, the USBWA Hall of Fame, the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame, and is enshrined in the media wing of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.