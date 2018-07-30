Last May, Sloane Stephens sat on a tennis court in Los Angeles and tried something she had never done in her tennis career: She completed an entire drill, hitting groundstroke after groundstroke, while sitting in a chair.

The man behind the unusual exercise was Stephens’s new hitting partner, Othmane Garma, the Morocco-born, Northern Virginia-raised, Howard University-groomed coach Stephens had hired to, among other things, help her get her game back just five months after she had surgery to repair a stress fracture in her left foot.

Still in the final rehab phase of her recovery last summer, Stephens would spend her days regaining her physicality and confidence with Garma, who fed her around 50 to 100 balls each session until she got back into match-ready shape.

Instrumental in assisting with Stephens’s recovery alongside her coach Kamau Murray, Garma is back in his home region working with Stephens this week at the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, one year removed from the pair’s first match together.

What’s different this year is that Stephens is now the defending U.S. Open champion, is ranked No. 3 by the Women’s Tennis Association and is the winner of six WTA titles after her most recent win at the Miami Open in March. Stephens, the 2015 Citi Open champion and No. 2 seed in this year’s tournament, is scheduled to open play at the Washington tournament Tuesday against fellow American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

“Now coming back with Sloane Stephens, No. 3 in the world, in a way it is a dream come true,” Garma said. “I’ve never pictured myself coaching a No. 3 player in the world, and now that it is a reality it sort of sinks in and makes you want to achieve more.”

Last year’s Citi Open was Stephens’s second tournament back after suffering her foot injury. She lost to Romania’s Simona Halep — then the second-ranked woman in the world — in her first match at the tournament. This year, Stephens comes in as one of the tournament favorites alongside top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, who is ranked No. 2 in the world.

“He’s been a good asset on the team, good to have on the team and good support staff,” Stephens said of Garma. “He’s great to have around. He’s super positive and has a great attitude and always brings that to work, so that is always a positive.”

Garma and Stephens were first connected through Stephens’s trainer, who told Stephens’s mother about Garma last April. Garma, who started professionally coaching about eight years ago, was living in Los Angeles at the time to take some time away from coaching after working with American doubles player Treat Huey, a Washington native, and Max Mirnyi of Belarus through the 2017 Australian Open.

After receiving the call from Stephens’s mother and lasting through a two-week trial to see if he meshed with Stephens, Garma was brought onto the team.

“I was just so excited to work with her,” Garma said. “I had always known of Sloane and knew the talent that she possessed, so I was just excited to help her in any way I could.”

Garma’s family moved from Morocco to France before coming to the United States and eventually settling in Northern Virginia when he was 14 years old. Living with his parents and older brother, Garma did not speak English and had no other family members or friends in the area. But he said that only motivated him more to keep focused and driven to do something with his love of tennis.

Garma started playing tennis at age 6 and dreamed of becoming a professional player. He had been introduced to the sport when he was 3 after he and his brother were gifted tennis rackets by a former coach of his father, who was a professional soccer player in France.

“From then on we just started playing tennis, and the love of it kept growing and I wanted to keep getting better and now here we are,” Garma said.

After his family moved to Falls Church, Garma went to Stuart High and made it to the Virginia High School League boys’ singles championship match in 2003. He then received a full athletic scholarship to Howard, where he was a top three singles and doubles player for the Bison.

Now back in Washington again, Garma will be a crucial asset to Stephens as she aims to take home another Citi Open title in front of many familiar faces.

“I do have a lot of friends that are here to cheer us on or just catch up and maybe if they are lucky get to meet Sloane and watch some of the practices,” Garma said. “It is great being back to D.C.”

The Citi Open remains one of his favorite tournaments in the United States. Remembering it well from his childhood, Garma said he would try to sneak into the tournament if he didn’t have tickets. Now he’s a little closer to the action.

“I used to go every year,” Garma said. “I used to try to make it every day once the Citi Open started. Once I started coaching professionally and just having the credential of a player-coach, it does something to you. . . . It is great coming back here, and really I’m just enjoying the moment.”