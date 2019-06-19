Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon tags out the Phillies’ Bryce Harper in the sixth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at Nationals Park. Harper was trying to go from first to third on a single, but center fielder Gerardo Parra threw him out. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Gerardo Parra changed his walk-up music and then changed the game.

When the Washington Nationals outfielder walked to the plate Wednesday afternoon for the first game of a doubleheader at Nationals Park, the chorus of a maddening children’s anthem called “Baby Shark” played.

In his first at-bat, Parra grounded out, but later he delivered an RBI double that put his team ahead, threw out the Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper at third base to keep the Nationals in front and smashed a solo home run off the railing of the second deck in right field to punctuate a 6-2, series-opening win.

The victory at last began a week that looks crucial to the Nationals’ aspirations of climbing back into the National League East race. It was easy to forget given the circumstances of the past few days — rainouts Monday and Tuesday night, the news that ace Max Scherzer broke his nose bunting in batting practice Tuesday but still plans to pitch Wednesday night (weather permitting), the sparsely filled seats for Wednesday’s first game on a thickly humid afternoon — but underneath it all, this series against the second-place Phillies remains important.

With the win, the fourth-place Nationals moved within eight games of first-place Atlanta and five of the Phillies. By the end of the day, those deficits could be seven and four.

On the mound, Nationals starter Patrick Corbin would’ve had an alibi if he had struggled as he had in his previous three outings, allowing 20 runs (16 earned) over 12 2/3 innings. The left-hander had shown up expecting to start each of the previous two nights, then sat, waited and never got the chance. But Corbin shined when he finally toed the rubber Wednesday, bouncing back with his best start since his May 25 shutout of Miami. In seven innings, he allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out eight.

After his recent struggles, the 29-year-old seemed more willing to throw his slider in the strike zone. It burned him once — in the first, when he missed over the plate and the Phillies’ Scott Kingery hit a towering home run into the Nationals’ bullpen — but improved location led to improved results for the rest of the afternoon. In one stretch from the second through the fourth innings, Corbin struck out seven of eight Phillies, four via his slider.

The offense made Corbin’s strong outing stand up. Juan Soto erased Corbin’s mistake with an RBI single in the first and, in the fourth, Parra gave him the lead with a two-out RBI double. To start the sixth, Corbin jumped ahead of Harper in the count 0-2 but then walked him. The next hitter, Kingery, smacked a ball up the middle for a single, and it briefly appeared Corbin’s promising start might unravel when Harper rounded second base and sped for third.

Parra, in center field, knew he didn’t have much time, so he barehanded the ball and fired it to third baseman Anthony Rendon, who slapped the tag on Harper just in time. If Harper had made it to third, this game might’ve ended differently, but instead Corbin pitched around the single he allowed to the next batter, Rhys Hoskins, and escaped unscathed.

In the eighth, the Nationals expanded their lead to 5-1 when Brian Dozier smacked a two-run homer to left. Still, Manager Dave Martinez kept closer Sean Doolittle warming in the bullpen. Just then, the “doo doo doo doo doo doo doo” of “Baby Shark” played, and Parra delivered again. His solo home run to right gave the Nationals another insurance run, and Martinez had his closer take a seat. The manager could save his top reliever for the second game of the day, just in case.