There was no immediate word from FIS on the super-G race scheduled for Sunday.

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin, who won a downhill and a super-G and placed fourth in another downhill in Bulgaria last weekend, decided at the beginning of the week to skip the event in Russia.

It is the second straight season that bad weather wipes out World Cup races here. Shiffrin had also refrained from traveling to the event last year.

