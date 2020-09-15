Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea and Australia had already withdrawn from the event.The BWF said organizers had been working for months to prepare for a safe return to international competition following the lockdown.
“This includes going to extreme lengths to preserve the health and safety of all participants such as implementing a bubble system to create a safe badminton ecosystem,” the BWF said in a statement. “However, in view of the recent COVID-19 related developments around the world, a number of teams and individual players have elected not to travel to Denmark for tournaments in Aarhus and Odense; a choice the BWF has to respect and acknowledge.”
Organizers are considering possible alternative dates beyond 2020 to reschedule the men’s and women’s international team championships.
The Denmark Open will proceed as planned from Oct. 13-18 but the Denmark Masters, scheduled for Oct. 20-25, has been canceled.
The BWF is yet to decide whether or not to proceed with three World Tour tournaments scheduled for Asia.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.