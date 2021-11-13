Ridden by Flavien Prat, Eda ran 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:15.53 and paid $2.40, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 1-5 favorite in the field of five.
The victory, worth $60,000, increased Eda’s career earnings to $190,000, with three wins five starts. She earned her second straight stakes victory, having won the Anoakia at Santa Anita on Oct. 24.
Tonito’s returned $5 and $3.80, while Baffert-trained Under the Stars paid $2.40 to show.
