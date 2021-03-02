The AIU ruling said Jepkosgei admitted the deception after the Kenyan anti-doping agency investigated her claims.
Police told anti-doping staff they had no record of the crash and the hospital confirmed a document presented by Jepkosgei was “forged,” the AIU said. Her admission earned her one year off the standard four-year sanction for a charge of “tampering” with the anti-doping process.
Jepkosgei hasn’t competed since 2019, when she won the 800 in the Rabat and Lausanne rounds of the Diamond League. Jepkosgei is in the process of switching allegiance from Kenya to Bahrain. She was due to be cleared to represent her new country in August.
