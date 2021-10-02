Means, 28, is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this winter and thus is in line for a large raise. Last week, Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias reiterated the front office would listen to trade offers on any number of players, though he said after this year’s trade deadline the Orioles never got seriously engaged in discussions regarding Means because he still will be under team control when the team expects to contend.
Despite the disappointing finish, Means spent much of this year showing why he would be of interest to other organizations. He had a 2.05 ERA through 11 starts, one of which was a no-hitter against a Seattle Mariners.
But in his 12th outing, Means exited in the first inning with a strain in his pitching shoulder and missed six weeks. He returned without the same sharpness he had in the first half, struggling to get the desired effect with his signature change-up. In its place, his curveball became a weapon for him, but each of his most used pitches gave him problems Saturday as the Blue Jays went deep once each off his fastball, change-up and curveball.
