Tom Eshelman’s calling card as a pitcher has always been his control, so it makes sense that he managed to wrangle whatever emotions were bothering him in his first inning as a major league pitcher.

Eshelman’s debut was good enough to win, but he and the rest of the Baltimore Orioles didn’t after their bullpen surrendered four runs in a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

The 25-year-old right-hander’s five innings of two-run ball came less than a month after the Orioles acquired him from the Philadelphia Phillies for international signing bonus pool slots.

Eshelman, who was drafted in the second round by the Houston Astros in 2015, allowed four hits and two runs in the first inning, then settled down. He retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced.

Thanks to RBI singles from Hanser Alberto, Pedro Severino and Rio Ruiz, Eshelman’s outing officially ended after 75 pitches with him in position to begin his major league career 1-0.

Instead, Branden Kline entered in the sixth and allowed a walk and a single before serving up a three-run homer to Kevin Kiermaier and exiting the game. The Rays added another run off Miguel Castro in the seventh.

But that shouldn’t detract from Eshelman’s night, nor should the possibility he will be off the roster by Tuesday’s game as the Orioles try to fit a starter for that contest onto their roster. For one night in his third organization, he was a major leaguer.