ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 23: Chris Davis #19 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a three RBI double during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on June 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

What does it take to fix a beleaguered batter, or for that matter, a team full of them?

For Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis, a pair of middle-of-the-order bats who for the better part of a season and a half haven’t produced, the solution is the same: Getting runners on creates the ability to drive them in, and one can’t happen without the other.

Trumbo and Davis provided the two big swings the Baltimore Orioles needed before they held on for a 7-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Orioles improved to 23-52 with their second straight win, securing their third road series victory of the season.

While the path each took to their punishing swings Saturday — Trumbo’s first-inning grand slam and Davis’s three-run double in the fifth — has differed in the past few weeks, both will be just as heartened by the fact that the team made big innings possible.

It’s been contagious. The Orioles’ 39 runs over their past six games are as many as they had over their previous 19. At least in Atlanta, it’s been thanks to the men they’ve paid handsomely to feature on that front.



Former Oriole Nick Markakis and the Braves break out the throwback uniforms during their weekend series wtih Baltimore.

Trumbo, who missed the first month of the season with a quad strain and had faded after a quick start upon his return, seemed to fix that in a day. He was frustrated with how he had been swinging in the first game of the Orioles’ weekend series with the Miami Marlins on June 15, so he vowed to “get a better version of my swing going” that weekend.

He did, and in seven games since, has homered four times, doubled twice, and gone 9 for 26 (.346) with a 1.278 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. His bases-loaded blast gave the Orioles quite a comfortable start.

Trumbo got another bases-loaded crack in the fifth inning after three straight singles by Dylan Bundy — the Orioles’ first pitcher to get a hit since Wade Miley in May 2017 — Rasmus and Jones. But Trumbo struck out looking. That left the bases full for Davis, who turned on a 3-0 fastball and watched as it banged off the top of the right-center-field fence for a bases-clearing double.

“I was just trying to pick Trumb up right there,” Davis said. “He blasted one early in the game, and we understand that concept in here — it’s a team game. We have to pick each other up, and I was just trying to do that.”