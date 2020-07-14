Gonzalez blamed her positive test for the anabolic steroid trenbolone in 2018 on contaminated meat in tacos. Steroids are used in cattle farming in her native Mexico.
In a written statement to her original disciplinary hearing, she cited false details of the meat she had eaten. Athletes who prove how they ingested a doping product can avoid a ban.
Gonzalez “expressly accepts that she lied and presented and relied upon fabricated documents” in an apology to the CAS panel, the appeal ruling stated.
The AIU, which prosecutes cases in track and field, said it now “charged the athlete with a second violation for tampering.”
The 31-year-old race walker, better known as Lupita Gonzalez, is banned into November 2022 and faces a further ban for the new charge.
Gonzalez will keep her silver medals from the 20-kilometer walk at the 2016 Olympics and the 2017 world championships in London.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.