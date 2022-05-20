Bardet pulls out of Giro d'Italia, Démare claims 3rd win

Placeholder while article actions load

CUNEO, Italy — Romain Bardet pulled out of the Giro d’Italia on Friday due to a stomach bug before French cyclist Arnaud Démare claimed his third victory in this year’s race. Bardet, who was among the overall favorites for the Giro, climbed off his bike about a third of the way into the 13th stage of the grand tour and got into a Team DSM car. Shortly afterward, the team confirmed his abandonment.

Bardet had suffered from a stomach bug during the previous day and was seen holding his stomach in pain at the beginning of Friday’s stage.

He had been fourth in the overall standings, 14 seconds behind current leader Juan Pedro López, and was expected to be the main challenger to favorite Richard Carapaz. Bardet had been in great form, finishing first in the Tour of the Alps last month and almost winning atop the Blockhaus on the ninth stage of the Giro on Sunday.

The 13th stage was expected to be a final one for the sprinters but for a long time it appeared as if it was going to be won from a breakaway. However, the sprinters’ teams worked hard to drive the peloton and the four escapees were swallowed up with just 700 meters to go.

That set up the final sprint and Démare managed to edge out Phil Bauhaus and Mark Cavendish at the end of the 150-kilometer (93-mile) route from San Remo to Cuneo.

The breakaway got away early in the stage and the four escapees had built a lead of more than six minutes at the summit of the Colle di Nava, the only classified climb of the day — a steep, third-category ascent in the first half of the route.

It appeared as if the peloton had let the breakaway gain too much time on the climb as the quartet worked well together to keep the pack distanced but it was to end in heartbreak for the four riders, each of whom was looking for a first grand tour stage win.

López maintained his 12-second lead over Carapaz and João Almeida and will wear the pink jersey for a 10th day on Saturday’s 14th stage. It is the shortest one of the race at just 147 kilometers (91 miles) but includes two ascents of both the Maddalena and the Superga hill in a challenging two-lap circuit in the second half of the undulating route from Santena to Torino.

The Giro finishes on May 29 in Verona.

