Bascue won three of the four races in the series at Mount Van Hoevenberg.
There were nine push athletes selected for the team as well: Olympic returnees Hakeem Abdul-Saboor and Carlo Valdes are on the list, along with Adrian Adams, Kris Horn, Blaine McConnell, Boone Niederhofer, Charlie Volker, Kyle Wilcox and Josh Williamson.
USA Bobsled and Skeleton has not competed in World Cup events this season because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about travel. The team has been targeting a late December departure for Europe, which would allow the Americans to slide in three World Cup races in January and then the world championships at Altenberg, Germany, over the first two weeks of February.
