Despite a shared and stated interest in solving baseball’s on-field issues regarding pace and action, the sport’s labor and management chiefs on Tuesday instead dialed up the bitter rhetoric on its economic issues, suggesting lingering resentment over the direction of last winter’s free agent market could poison future discussions over potential rules changes

Union head Tony Clark said the slow-moving offseason market — which left dozens of veterans unsigned until deep into the spring, and others never signed at all — was “a direct attack” on a free agent structure that “has been a bedrock of our economic system.” Although Clark had questioned owners’ behavior in the past, it was the first time he had used such heightened language.

“If that [system] is going to be different,” Clark said in an address to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America several hours before the All-Star Game at Nationals Park, “then we have some difficult decisions to make moving forward.”

Asked if he was suggesting a potential work stoppage when the current labor contract runs out in 2021, Clark said, “Our players … are very passionate about the rights they have [and] to the extent there are challenges to those rights, historically I would suggest those have manifested themselves a particular way.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred, speaking to the writers association immediately after Clark, reiterated his suggestion that players, their agents and the union leadership misread last winter’s market.

“’Direct attack’ connotes some sort of purposeful behavior,” Manfred said. “The only purposeful behavior that took place in the free agent market last year is our clubs carefully analyzed the available players and made individual decisions as what they thought those players were worth. . . . That’s how markets operate.”

Manfred, citing a “consensus” on the part of owners, appears ready to begin substantive discussions about improving an on-field product that has been choked by inaction, with strikeouts for the first time in history outpacing hits this season and the ball in play less frequently than ever. Rules that would limit the use of defensive shifts and/or relief pitchers — both of which have increased in recent years through the spreading influence of analytics — are among the potential changes.

“The changes you’re seeing are being driven by smart [front-office] people who want to win more baseball games,” Manfred said. “The question for us becomes: at what point do we want to step in and manage that organic change? [It] may be driven by competition, but there’s lots of places in life where competition has to be bridled a little bit.

“You can’t change the way the competitive people who run clubs are thinking about the game — because they think they’ve figured out a way to win a few more games. The only option available to us is to have dialogue with the people who play the game every day and figure out what rules, if any, ought to be put in place to check or manage these organic changes that are ongoing.”

The union has historically been resistant to rule changes, most recently decrying Manfred’s efforts to install a pitch-clock to speed up the game’s pace. And while Clark has previously outlined the players’ concerns over the current style of play — saying some players have told him they find the current game unrecognizable — he has attributed those issues to an unnecessary intrusion of front offices on the teams’ day-to-day and pitch-to-pitch strategy. He suggested Tuesday the players would again resist on-field rule changes.

“The players are the stewards of the game,” Clark said. “They are the ones that are going to be directly affected by changes to it. The players on the field enjoy and appreciate the opportunity to be compared to those that came before them [which is possible because] the rules they are playing under have remained similar over the years. There are always unintended consequences to changes.”

In other topics discussed by Clark and Manfred on Tuesday:

*Asked about recent scrutiny of baseball’s inability to market star players such as Mike Trout to the same extent as the NBA or NFL, Manfred placed a large part of the responsibility on the players themselves.

“Player-marketing requires one thing for sure: the player,” Manfred said. “We are very interested in having our players more engaged and having higher-profile players and helping our players developing their individual brand, but that requires the player being actively engaged. Mike’s a great, great player and a really nice person, but he’s made certain decisions about what he wants to do and what he doesn’t want to do.”

*Clark suggested the notion of a universal designated-hitter rule used by both leagues is “gaining momentum” among the players, but Manfred suggested some National League owners still don’t want to adopt the DH rule and said the likeliest outcome, at least in the near future, is the status quo.

*Manfred said he remains committed to the current postseason format, including a one-game wild card, despite the fact the New York Yankees, currently in second place in the AL East despite a 106-win pace, could wind up in a winner-take-all wild card game.