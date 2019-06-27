Columnist

Last weekend, Albert Pujols played his first game in St. Louis since 2011. Even though Pujols has been an Angel for eight seasons, Cardinals fans paid tribute for three days with standing ovations, chants of “Albert, Albert” and a celebration for his home run Saturday. Who cared that Pujols’s bat might beat their 40-39 team? Their 11 years together swamped the value of any one game.

Baseball is about wins and losses. But over many years, and thousands of games, it is at least as much about individual players — their performance and personality, character and choices. Or, all summed up, their legacies.

In Washington, the Nationals have not won a World Series in 15 years here. They have not even won a postseason series, despite four N.L. East titles. But the Nats do have a remarkable number of players who are building legacies here. It is not necessary to choose between parades and players. Just appreciate what you have. In Washington, that is a rapidly mounting tradition of special players.

Last week at Nationals Park, Max Scherzer beat the Phillies 2-0 one day after breaking his nose and getting a gorgeous shiner, making him, as everyone said, the first pitcher with one blue, brown and black eye. On Tuesday, he won again, struck out 10 more, and laid another brick in the wall he’s trying to build around what would be the fourth Cy Young Award of his career, and his third as a National.

With even modest career progression, Scherzer will be in Cooperstown someday, and then the Hall of Fame probably will have its first plaque with a player wearing the hat of the first National League team in D.C.

Even when the team in your town is hovering around .500, the mind free-associates players into their natural long-term groupings. There, in the same mental mural as Scherzer — further back perhaps, but definitely vivid — are Ryan Zimmerman, whose next RBI will be his 1,000th in 15 years as a Nat, and Stephen Strasburg, who recently won his 100th game at a Nat.

Zimmerman, now on a rehab assignment in the minors, likely will rejoin the team this weekend and play in Nats Park next week. Fans know Mr. Walk-Off has given a shoulder, which had too many cortisone shots, and a heel, that he forced onto the field too many days, in pursuit of those four N.L. East division flags. That’s why they also cheer.

Arm willing, Strasburg probably will stay in D.C. through ’23, making him a 14-year Nat. Yes, this is his the 10th season in Nats Park. Analytics will tell you that he’s been one of the 10 most valuable pitchers to his team in the past decade.

It’s not just such as Scherzer and Zimmerman, who’ll turn 35 this season, or Strasburg, who’s 31 next month, with whom we feel connected.

Our link with the 20-year-old Juan Soto is just forming. Last season , as one of the two best teenage hitters ever in MLB, Soto batted .292 with a .923 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Now, he’s hitting .302 with a .925 OPS. That’s half-a-year of strong confirmation.

Soto is an average base-runner and is trying to become an average left fielder. Also, we don’t know if, he might regress offensively. But at this point, it’s not silly to wonder about a Soto legacy.

Last but far from least is Anthony Rendon, the third baseman who is all smiles, or sly asides, on the field and in the dugout, but a spotlight ducker and good-deed-doer on his own time. This combination has made him beloved Tony Two Bags in D.C. and What’s-His-Name everywhere else.

By FanGraphs WAR, Rendon has been the fourth-best all-around player in MLB over the past three years, behind only Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Christian Yelich, all of whom have been MVP. Rendon hasn’t even been an All-Star yet, the oversight of the decade.

When Nats ownership is deciding how high to go to extend Rendon’s current contract, as they did with Zimmerman and Strasburg, they should remember how deeply fans feel about players who are building a legacy. When you keep such players, you strengthen your franchise’s generation-to-generation identity.

Rendon should reflect on the range of reaction to players who leave — from Manny Machado’s warm welcome in Baltimore this week to those “Traitor” signs behind Bryce Harper in right field when he comes to D.C. There are lots of factors. You can leave, and maybe keep the legacy, but it’s a scary gambit.

How can the Nats have had so many outstanding players but also have plenty of seasons that seem disappointing, such as this one so far? Is this, somehow, the fault of the stars? The Nats have also had seven years of Harper’s slugging and Jayson Werth’s leadership, as well as an MVP-runner-up year from Daniel Murphy. Gio Gonzalez is the eighth-leading winner of this decade.

Why doesn’t this quite add up?

Because baseball is the only sport that handcuffs its greatest stars. That’s just how the game evolved. Tom Brady can throw 60 passes. Steph Curry can take 40 shots. But the best hitter gets a turn at bat only one time in nine. The best pitcher starts just every fifth day. A star reliever works about five percent of his team’s innings. That’s why few are shocked that Trout hasn’t won a playoff game.

MLB is the only team game in which players perform almost entirely as isolated individuals, whether at bat, on the mound or in the field. That makes our evaluations of them extremely fair. But it increases the chances that your team will be less than the sum of its stars — and it won’t be anyone’s fault.

The wise fan largely separates the star from the team — and enjoys two separate pleasures. Willie Mays and Cal Ripken each played on only one World Series winner, and both did so when they were young (23). Does anyone care?

The Nats haven’t won a World Series. But neither have the Padres or Rangers who have been around for a combined 107 seasons. The Cubs went 108 years between titles, the White Sox were skunked for 88 years and the Red Sox went 0-for-86 years. But they had lots of seasons of Tony Gwynn, Rafael Palmeiro, Ernie Banks, Frank Thomas and Ted Williams — none of them ever on a Series winner.

Nothing beats a parade — as Cards fans experienced twice with Pujols. But rings aren’t the only things. The player who leaves a legacy gives a considerable gift to a community. Right now, few towns are enjoying as many such players as D.C. with Trea Turner, Patrick Corbin and Victor Robles trying to join the fun, too.

Cards fans, with continuous practice since 1882, know how to enjoy both their team in total and their best players as individuals, always in a different balance each season. It’s a trick some pick up quick. Others need time. Washington is getting the chance to learn.