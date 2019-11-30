Michelle Gisin, the Olympic champion in Alpine combined, was third with 0.29 to make up on Bassino in the afternoon run.

Olympic giant slalom champion Shiffrin was 0.41 back on a course where she has top-five finishes for three straight years.

Shiffrin was second in the season-opening giant slalom last month at Soelden, Austria. That was won by New Zealand teenager Alice Robinson, who failed to finish the first run on Saturday.

