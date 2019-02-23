For Battlefield senior Dakota Prue, joining the track team was a family tradition. But he didn’t want to run. Prue and junior Tyler Lynch, who didn’t know whether he would make the varsity team, discovered pole vaulting and flourished.

Along with senior Matt Collins, the trio continued Battlefield’s dominance in the event. Prue (15 feet), Collins (14-10) and Lynch (14-06) swept the top three spots at the VHSL Class 6 indoor track championships. Prue’s personal record tied the meet mark set in 2015 by Battlefield’s Andrew Arlint.

“I never thought I’d be able to go up and get big height like that. I was trying to break [the state mark],” Prue said. “But at that point, I was gassed out, and I had nothing left in the tank.”

The Bobcats also did it without the help of senior Jake Westerfield, the defending state champion, who fractured his hip and suffered a dislocated leg last month at the National Pole Vault Summit.

Westerfield “coached us up” throughout the meet, Lynch said. Under Coach Ken Harrison’s guidance, the Bobcats have won a combined eight state championships.

“It’s actually something we’ve talked about ever since we all joined in,” Lynch said. “With the full team we probably would’ve gotten one through four.”

The Bobcats’ sweep helped them to a fourth-place finish in the boys’ Class 6 meet with 34 points. W.T. Woodson, buoyed by senior Joseph Dobrydney’s third-place finish after the 500-meter event had to be rerun because of a timing error, finished third in the team standings with 35 points. Western Branch (71) and Oscar Smith (41) took the top spots.

On the girls’ side in Class 6, South Lakes junior Hannah Waller finished second in the 55-meter dash at 7.05 seconds, third in the 300 meters (38.89) and first in the long jump at 18-08.75 to lead the Seahawks to a second consecutive second-place finish with 49 points. Western Branch (78) captured the team title, and South County (41) took third. Robinson (35) was fourth.

“It’s the ultimate goal,” Waller said. “I think we all would be really happy going into nationals knowing that we can do greater things next year in outdoor.”

In the Class 5 championship, the Potomac boys’ 4x200 relay team, composed of Bryan Ahouman, Matthew Mitchell, Charles Calhoun and Jurrell Petties, won in 1:31.56. The Panthers boys finished in fifth place with 35 points. L.C. Bird (76) and Highland Springs (66.5) were first and second, respectively.

The girls’ Class 5 meet was highlighted by Champe’s Bethany Graham going under the meet record in the 1,600 in 4:56.72 but finishing second behind Deep Run’s Lily Snow (4:55.20). Champe finished fourth with 32 points, behind Nansemond River (63), Maury (52.5) and Bethel (37).

The Loudoun Valley boys won the Class 4 championship in Roanoke with 93 points, while the girls’ squad took second with 54 points.

The distance events proved the most fruitful for the Vikings. Senior Natalie Morris placed second in the 1,600 (5:09.66) and 3,200 (11:16.89), and freshman Ricky Fetterwolf was third in the 3,200 (11:24.35). Sam Affolder won the boys’ 1,600 (4:18.22), and Peter Morris (9:24.79), Connor Wells (9:29.88) and Chase Dawson (9:42.10) were second, third and fourth in the 3,200 meters.