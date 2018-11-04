Columnist

The Washington Redskins had a chance to cause a lot of excitement Sunday. Had they beaten the underdog Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field, they would have reached the midpoint of their regular season 6-2, two games clear of the idle Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Instead, as is often their habit when presented with such an opportunity, the Redskins collapsed in a 38-14 loss, the type of result that will prompt a lot of reevaluations and worries, too. The banged-up Falcons amassed 491 yards of offense, shredding a Washington defense that was supposedly a strength, while holding Adrian Peterson, the mainstay of the Washington running game, to 17 yards on nine carries.

Put a hold on planning that division title celebration. Don’t get too playoff-giddy either. And cross your fingers for the results of MRI exams on two key offensive guards, star Brandon Scherff (shoulder) and Shawn Lauvao (knee). The team does not believe the invaluable Scherff has either a broken clavicle or a dislocated shoulder but are concerned about possible muscle damage in his shoulder.

To provide additional misery, the Redskins had 10 penalties for 147 yards, including a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Josh Doctson for “taunting” after he spun the ball on the ground after making a first-down catch — with his team trailing by 21 points.

How do you win with 147 yards in penalties, most of them on your offense?

“It’s impossible,” frustrated Coach Jay Gruden correctly responded. “You might as well just give them the ball and give them the game.”

Or as center Chase Roullier put it, “You can’t expect Jay to have play-calls for second and 25.”

Some Redskins, including Gruden, seemed to have their doubts about whether all those calls were correct. “But some of those calls,” Peterson said, “arrrgghhh, how can you call that?”

Extremely lopsided losses, at home, to teams that arrive with losing records such as the Falcons, merit big-picture analysis and concerns. The last time the Redskins got mauled — exposed to a national audience on a Monday night against Drew Brees and the Saints, 43-19 — they called it an aberration and responded with three straight wins, all by a touchdown or less. They had some good breaks. But they also won.

However, getting beaten by 24 points — again — demands perspective.

Good teams, ones that win divisions or make the NFL playoffs, sometimes get squashed flat in one awful performance. But when a team gets stomped twice by more than three touchdowns, it raises questions of talent and tenacity.

For example, here’s a quiz: How long has it been since a Redskins team had two defeats this lopsided in the same season — and still made the playoffs? Try 82 years ago .

Almost every aspect of this game raised questions for which the Redskins aren’t certain they have answers. The Falcons’ offensive line is without two starters and had given up 20 sacks of Matt Ryan while starting their season 3-4. But Washington only got two sacks of Ryan, who had plenty of time to throw while completing 26 of 38 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Two scores were particularly galling because they came on basic screen passes on which the receivers went 38 and 35 yards, almost untouched.

The Falcons didn’t just pass with ease. Their running game, which came in ranked 30th of 32 NFL teams with 83.3 yards per game, produced 154 yards. “They were No. 1 [in the NFL] in third-down efficiency coming in. And they still are,” defensive end Ryan Kerrigan said ruefully. “We couldn’t get off the field for anything. Their outside zone [running] scheme was working so well, it seemed like they got eight yards a crack.”

Actually, the Falcons “only” averaged 6.4 yards a rush as they almost doubled the Redskins’ ground total — and converted 10 of 13 third downs.

Perhaps the biggest worry coming from this game is the way it brings to mind all the injuries, especially to the offensive line, that destroyed any promise of the 2017 season.

With all-pro tackle Trent Williams already sidelined after thumb surgery and tackle Morgan Moses out of the game at times (knee), too, the Redskins were so depleted on their makeshift line that they were one more injury away from what Gruden said would have been “panic time.”

The plan in that case? “[Defensive lineman] Matt Ioannidis would have played guard,” Gruden said.

“We were about a hangnail away from that happening,” Roullier said of an Ioannidis debut on offense.

At one point, Roullier ran to assistant coach Bill Callahan on the sideline “just to find out where he wanted everybody to go.”

With 6-foot-8, 330-pound tackle Ty Nsekhe forced to play guard, blocking assignments were checked at the line.

As if these were not enough dark clouds for one defeat, this loss also exposed the team’s most obvious weakness — it isn’t built to come from behind.

Asked about how his team could cope with this, a tight-lipped Gruden said, “Don’t get behind.”

In all five Washington wins, the Redskins have never trailed. In all three losses, they have never been ahead. Yes, a season without a lead change.

New quarterback Alex Smith is cautious, a ball protector and game manager, not a deep passer. His receiving corps, even when healthy, is one of the worst in the NFL — an ugly trend that has run for nearly 25 years.

However, with solid wide receiver Jamison Crowder and scatback Chris Thompson out injured, the Redskins’ receiving threats, especially on third down when dependable route-running and good hands are required, borders on pathetic. Doctson, who gets endless chances because he was a first-round draft pick and because no other receiver has his — in theory — physical talents, had two more drops on balls that hit him in the chest. By the second half, tight end Jordan Reed missed many snaps, too. Who can you trust on third down?

“It’s hard to mount a comeback when you’re down that many pieces,” Gruden said. For the Redskins, this game seemed like a chess game in which they started minus a rook and a couple of pawns but thought they could cope — until they started watching knights and bishops disappear from the board, too.

“It’s a little disheartening to see your teammates go down one after the other,” Roullier said.

At the moment, it’s possible the Redskins could regain their health in another week or two. But the Redskins are not a deep team. Last year’s 3-2 start dissolved into a 4-7 finish as injuries mounted.

The best Redskins news is that, entering this game, Washington had the easiest schedule of any team in the NFL. Being a mere 1½ -point favorite over the Falcons constituted a semi-tough game. There will be plenty of chances to prove that this ugly performance was just aberration No. 2, soon to recede in memory.

“We’re still sitting very nice,” Gruden said as he walked through his locker room with a 5-3 record. “We can’t beat anybody if we play like that. But we can beat anybody if we play . . . pretty good.”

That may be true. But the Redskins should not forget that Sunday was more like pretty awful.

