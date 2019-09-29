For a change the winner did not finish in a world-beating time. Since Khalid Khannouchi set a world record to win the London Marathon in 2:05:38 in 2002, the time has been improved seven times — all in Berlin.

But Eliud Kipchoge, who set the current record time of 2:01:39 in the German capital last year, skipped Sunday’s race to focus on his attempt to become the first to break the two-hour mark at a specially organized event in Vienna, Austria in October.

In the women’s race, Ashete Bekere of Ethiopia held off compatriot Mare Dibaba to win in a time of two hours, 20 minutes and 14 seconds. Dibaba was seven seconds behind but comfortably ahead of Kenya’s Sally Chepyego who was third in a time of 2:21:06.

